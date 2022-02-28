NEW ORLEANS, La. – App State men's basketball will be the No. 2 seed in the Sun Belt Tournament, which begins March 3 in Pensacola, Fla.
The Mountaineers receive a bye to the Quarterfinals and take on either No. 7 seed Coastal Carolina on No. 10 seed Georgia Southern on March 5 at 8:30 p.m. EST on ESPN+. The winner of that game advances to the Semifinals on March 6 at 8:30 p.m. EST on ESPN+. The tournament championship game is slated for March 7 at 7 p.m. EST on ESPN2. All games will be played at the Pensacola Bay Center.
App State swept the season series with Coastal Carolina, winning 61-60 in Boone and 84-76 in overtime in Conway. The Black and Gold also swept the season series with Georgia Southern, defeating the Eagles 70-61 in Statesboro and 65-61 in Boone.
The Mountaineers finished the season with an 18-13 record and 12-6 mark in the Sun Belt. The 12 conference wins are the most for the Black and Gold since joining the conference in 2014-15 and most since the 2009-10 season, when App State posted 13 wins in Southern Conference play.
For more information, click to visit the Hercules Tires Sun Belt Conference Men's Basketball Championship page.
2022 SUN BELT CONFERENCE MEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP
First Round: Thursday, March 3
Game 1 – No. 9 UTA vs. No. 8 Louisiana, 11:30 a.m.
Game 2 – No. 12 Little Rock vs. No. 5 South Alabama, 2 p.m.
Game 3 – No. 11 ULM vs. No. 6 Arkansas State, 5 p.m.
Game 4 – No. 10 Georgia Southern vs. No. 7 Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Quarterfinals: Saturday, March 5
Game 5 – Winner Game 1 vs. No. 1 Texas State, 11:30 a.m.
Game 6 – Winner Game 2 vs. No. 4 Troy, 2 p.m.
Game 7 – Winner Game 3 vs. No. 3 Georgia State, 5 p.m.
Game 8 – Winner Game 4 vs. No. 2 App State, 7:30 p.m.
Semifinals: Sunday, March 6
Game 9 – Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 5 p.m.
Game 10 – Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 7:30 p.m.
Championship Game: Monday, March 7
Game 11 – Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 6 pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.