The Appalachian State Mountaineers men's basketball team opened conference play last week, taking losses in consecutive away games against the Marshal Thundering Herd and the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles.
On Thursday, Dec. 29, App State men's basketball fell to Marshall in the home team's inaugural game in the Sun Belt, 53-79.
App's Tyree Boykin led all scorers with 20. It was the second time he posted 20 this season, and the sixth time the graduate student tallied at least 14.
The first 10 minutes of the game saw 11 points from Boykin, who posted three early 3-pointers. Boykin was the only Mountaineer to crack double-digits.
Throughout a back-and-forth first half, the Thundering Herd (12-2, 1-0 SBC) went on a run to gain a 21-15 advantage before the Black-and-Gold went on a 7-0 run to keep things close with six minutes to go. Marshall jumped back to a seven-point lead at the break.
The second half was largely controlled by the Thundering Herd, despite a few small runs by the Mountaineers, as Marshall took the win 79-53.
App State finished with 16 points in the paint and 13 points off the bench, while Marshall netted 36 and 15 respectively. On night in which the Mountaineers were bested in nearly every category, a positive takeaway is that App forced more turnovers than they gave up, by a margin of 13 to 9.
On New Years Eve, in their second conference game on the road the Mountaineers played much better, as App State outscored Southern Miss 19-8 in the final three minutes, but still fell to the home team, 70-76.
The Mountaineers (7-8, 0-2 SBC) trailed the Subelt's top-ranked Golden Eagles (13-2, 2-0 SBC) 51-68 in the final frames, but did not give up.
Tyree Boykin broke the ice at the 2:40 mark to spark an 11-0 run that featured a fast break dunk by Donovan Gregory, another 3-pointer from Boykin, and a triple from Terence Harcum to cut the lead to six.
Harcum came back on the very next play to knock down three free throws, making the score 65-69 with a minute to play.
The Mountaineers shot 12-13 from the free-throw line, which was their best performance in program history with a minimum of 10 attempts at 92.3 percent. This was the third time this season that App State made at least 90 percent of its attempts.
As App State began to foul, Southern Miss' Felipe Haase knocked down both of his free throws before Christopher Mantis quickly retrieved the ball for a layup on the other end.
The Golden Eagles' leading scorer, Austin Crowley, who finished with 30 points, knocked down his pair of foul shots to increase the lead back to six. App's CJ Huntley cut that in half with a spot-up 3-pointer with 30 seconds left in what would be his team's final made basket.
The Mountaineers had a strong, team-centric first half, pacing the home team 33-30 at the break in a period that saw at least two field goals from six App State players and at least two rebounds from seven players.
Mantis led the Black & Gold in scoring for the fifth time this season with 13 points, followed by Boykin (12), Gregory (10) and Huntley (10). Huntley was the team's leading rebounder for the sixth time this season with seven boards on the day.
App State finished with 28 points in the paint, 20 off the bench, 18 on fast breaks and 13 after offensive rebounds. The Mountaineers rank in the top 25 in the nation in bench points.
The Mountaineers will host a Sun Belt opponent for the first time this season on Thursday, Jan. 5 at 6:30 p.m. as App State faces Coastal Carolina at the Holmes Center. Next Saturday night, Jan. 7, the Black & Gold will visit JMU in front of a national crowd on ESPNU.
