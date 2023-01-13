Gregory

Donovan Gregory shots against Georgia Southern.

 Photo courtesy App State Athletics

BOONE — Donovan Gregory capped a season-best performance with a pull-up jumper to tie the game with five seconds left, but Jalen Finch lifted Georgia Southern over App State at the buzzer, 67-65.

Gregory scored 21 on 10-16 shooting, to go along with four rebounds and four assists. He tied his season-high in scoring, dating back to his 21-point performance against Campbell in November.

