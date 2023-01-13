BOONE — Donovan Gregory capped a season-best performance with a pull-up jumper to tie the game with five seconds left, but Jalen Finch lifted Georgia Southern over App State at the buzzer, 67-65.
Gregory scored 21 on 10-16 shooting, to go along with four rebounds and four assists. He tied his season-high in scoring, dating back to his 21-point performance against Campbell in November.
The Mountaineers (9-9, 2-3 SBC) and Eagles (11-7, 4-1 SBC) were knotted up at 33 at the end of the first half, highlighted by 11 points for Tyree Boykin in the first eight minutes of action.
After Georgia Southern got out to to a 58-49 lead midway through the second half, The Black & Gold responded by holding the Eagles to two points over a six-minute stretch. App State climbed up during this period, finally tying it before Finch hit the game-winner.
The visiting team could not find a way to stop Gregory in the second half, who scored or assisted on 18 points in the final period, including eight in the final three minutes.
The Mountaineers had several outstanding defensive performances, including Xavion Brown who earned three steals and Justin Abson who blocked four shots. Abson's block total increases to 39 on the season, ranking him 17th in the nation.
Half of the Mountaineers' games this season have had a final difference of five or less.
App State welcomes Troy on Saturday at 4 p.m. as the squad seeks to even its conference record.
