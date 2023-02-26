Xavion Brown

Xavion Brown looks up to make a play against Georgia Southern. 

 Photo courtesy App State Athletics.

STATESBORO, Ga. – In a game that saw 13 lead changes and eight ties, the App State men's basketball team fell to Georgia Southern on Friday, 64-73.

All eight Mountaineers who entered the game contributed to the offense while three scored in double figures. Donovan Gregory led the way with 14 points, five rebounds and a steal.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.