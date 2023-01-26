Justin Abson dunk over Georgia State.jpg

Justin Abson dunks agaist Georgia State.

 Photo courtesy App State Athletics

BOONE — App State men's basketball never trailed in its second consecutive double-digit win, defeating Georgia State 71-59.

The starters filled the stat sheet, each recording five or more rebounds while Terence Harcum scored 20+ for the second straight contest. The sophomore posted 21 points on 6-10 shooting, five rebounds, four assists, a steal, and a 7-10 game from the charity stripe.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.