Justin Abson vs Marshall.jpg

North Carolina, Boone - February: Men's Basketball Appstate vs. Marshall at Holmes Convocation Center on February 2, 2023 in Boone, North Carolina. (Photo by Samuel Cooke via Appstate Athletics)

 Samuel Cooke

BOONE, N.C. – Despite a career night from Justin Abson, App State fell to Marshall, 66-58.

The top two shot-blocking freshmen in the country, Abson and Micah Handlogten, battled down low all game, each blocking several shots and grabbing at least eight rebounds. Abson finished with a career-high 16 points on 7-11 shooting, blocked three shots, and tied his career-high of eight rebounds.

