BOONE, N.C. – App State men's basketball swept its weekend at home, finishing with a 63-51 win over Arkansas State, the team's third consecutive double-digit win.
The Mountaineers (13-10, 6-4 SBC) have not trailed in their last 113 minutes of basketball, dating back to the first half of their win against Old Dominion.
App State, who leads the Sun Belt in field goal percentage defense, held an opponent under 60 points for the fourth time in five games while keeping the Red Wolves (9-14, 1-9 SBC) to a 37.7% clip from the field.
CJ Huntley set the winning tone for the evening, posting eight points, four rebounds and a block in the first five minutes to lead his team to a 14-4 advantage. The junior finished with a near-double-double, recording 13 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.
The Mountaineers kept the advantage through the first period, out-scoring the Red Wolves 16-4 in the paint.
After a slow first half, Terence Harcum turned his day around, leading his team in the second period with 13 points on 5-8 shooting. The sophomore hit two 3-pointers to spark a 10-0 run to open the second half.
The Mountaineers kept the lead at eight or higher for the rest of the game, thanks in no small part to Justin Abson, who blocked three shots in the second half.
In the game's final minute, the freshman recorded the 50th block of his career, ranking himself 11th in the nation. Abson has blocked three or more shots in 11 of his first 23 collegiate games.
App State forced 14 turnovers while only committing eight, pacing Arkansas State in points off turnovers, 18-2.
The home team only fouled 12 times, improving its season average of 14, which is in the top 20 in the country for the fewest fouls.
The Black & Gold will return to action on Thursday night against Marshall before finishing their four-game home series on Saturday against James Madison.
