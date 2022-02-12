BOONE — One scoring flurry midway through the second half was not enough for Appalachian State men's basketball to overcome cold shooting for most of the game on Feb. 12. In spite of a solid defensive effort by the Mountaineers to stay in the game, visiting Georgia State dominated almost every facet of the contest to win, 58-49, in front of 3,008 mostly App State fans at the Holmes Convocation Center.
"It just wasn't our night," said App State senior guard Justin Forrest in explaining to reporters the offensive struggles of the Mountaineers on this night.
The performance caught many by surprise, given the team's momentum coming into the game. That included, at 10-3 in the Sun Belt Conference, the best Mountaineer start to a season since joining the league in 2014. Just over three weeks ago, on Jan. 20, the Mountaineers had defeated the Panthers on their home court in Atlanta, 61-60. And in four of the last five games, App State had seen four players in double figures scoring. All four were wins and featured some 4-player combination of Adrian Delph, C J Huntley, Michael Almonacy, Donovan Gregory, James Lewis, Jr., and Justin Forrest.
In this game, very few things went right, at least offensively for the Mountaineers.
Head coach Dustin Kerns pointed to turnovers as a major culprit and something that has not been characteristic of his team this season. He even reminded reporters that the team had gone 38 minutes of one game earlier in the season, without even a single turnover. They committed a whopping 15 TOs at home against the Panthers.
For its part, Georgia State played well, better than the Mountaineers in almost every statistical category:
|Category
|Georgia State
|App State
|Field Goal %
|32%
|31%
|Field Goals
|18-56
|15-49
|3FG%
|19%
|35%
|Free Throws %
|89%
|715
|Turnovers
|12
|15
|PointsOffTO's
|8
|2
|Total Rebounds
|44
|33
|Def. Rebounds
|33
|28
|Off. Rebounds
|11
|5
|2nd Chance Pts
|6
|4
|Bench Points
|10
|12
|Points in Paint
|18
|14
|Fast Break Pts
|15
|3
|Blocks
|3
|1
|Steals
|10
|6
|Assists
|11
|9
Georgia State center Jalen Thomas led all scorers with 16 points. His contributions to Georgia State's scoring might have even more significant had he not gotten into foul trouble and seen his court time limited to just under 23 of the 40 minutes. Even so, he also contributed 5 defensive rebounds and recorded 2 blocked shots.
Thomas was joined in double figures scoring by starting guards Kane Williams (12) and Justin Roberts (11), with Corey Allen coming off the bench to add 10 more. The Panthers' starting forward, Eliel Naoseme collected a game-high 12 rebounds.
With their first half shooting woes, App State dug an early hole, including a 20-8 deficit with 5:20 remaining in the first half. GSU expanded its lead to 15 points (28-13) at the 1:03 mark, but a made 3-pointer by App State's Adrian Delph with 37 seconds left before intermission brought the Panthers' lead back to an even dozen at the break.
More than a minute ticked off the clock to open the second half before Delph made good on another 3-pointer to narrow the gap to 9 points (19-28), but that was as close as the Mountaineers could get until just under 11 minutes remained in the game. At one point, Georgia State padded its lead to as many as 14 points, still early in the second stanza.
Midway through the second half, App State looked like it might get back in the game for good and possibly overcome its early struggles by going on a 12-4 run. Late in the game, the Mountaineers even narrowed the deficit to just 4 points with still 1:36 left on the game clock, an offensive effort that was aided by a technical foul called on GSU's Allen that put Delph on the charity stripe to make two free throws. But with time running out and forced to foul Panthers in an effort to get the ball back, the Mountaineers' fate was sealed as Georgia State held on for the win.
By recent App State standards, it was a low-scoring game. Only Delph and Justin Forrest were in double figures for the Mountaineers, with 12 apiece. Appalachian's leading rebounder for the game was senior guard, Michael Almonacy.
Now 10-4 in Sun Belt play and 16-11 overall, App State will try to get back on track next Thursday, Feb. 17, as they continue their four-game home stand against Troy, then against South Alabama on Feb. 19.
Georgia State (5-5 in SBC, 11-10 overall) will face Georgia Southern on Feb. 17 in Atlanta, then travel to Statesboro for a rematch against the Eagles on Feb. 19.
- Feb. 12 Scores Around the Sun Belt Conference
- @Coastal Carolina 79, Georgia Southern 58
- Texas-Arlington 80, @Louisiana 77
- Texas State 63, @Louisiana-Monroe 54
- Georgia State 58, @Appalachian State 49
- Little Rock 66, @Troy 62
- @South Alabama 70, Arkansas State 51
Sun Belt Standings after Feb. 12 games:
- Texas State (8-3 SBC, 17-6 overall)
- Appalachian State (10-4, 16-11)
- Troy (8-4, 17-8)
- South Alabama (7-5, 17-8)
- Arkansas State (6-5, 15-8)
- Georgia State (5-5, 11-10)
- Texas-Arlington (6-7,10-14)
- Coastal Carolina (5-7, 13-11)
- Louisiana (5-8, 10-13)
- Louisiana-Monroe (5-9, 13-13)
- Georgia Southern (4-8, 11-12)
- Little Rock (3-7, 8-14)
