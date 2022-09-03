BOONE — The Appalachian State Mountaineers fell 63-61 to the visiting University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Tar Heel’s in a wild and high-octane affair in front of a record-breaking crowd of 40,168 fans in stadium attendance.

"I want to say thank you to App Nation — what an incredible atmosphere we had out there today with 40,000 fans to set an all-time attendance record," App State head coach Shawn Clark said. "A great football game. A great football game. Why we don't play these in-state football games every single year blows my mind, but I'm very proud of our football team. We were down 20 in the fourth, and our guys never quit. We're going to have a helluva football team."

