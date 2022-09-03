BOONE — The Appalachian State Mountaineers fell 63-61 to the visiting University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Tar Heel’s in a wild and high-octane affair in front of a record-breaking crowd of 40,168 fans in stadium attendance.
"I want to say thank you to App Nation — what an incredible atmosphere we had out there today with 40,000 fans to set an all-time attendance record," App State head coach Shawn Clark said. "A great football game. A great football game. Why we don't play these in-state football games every single year blows my mind, but I'm very proud of our football team. We were down 20 in the fourth, and our guys never quit. We're going to have a helluva football team."
At the half, it was already well on its way to being a memorable game, with UNC’s quarterback Drake Maye already in possession of 224 passing yards and three touchdowns, and the mountaineers Chase Brice responsible for two scores through the air as well during the first two periods. The first quarter alone saw two touchdowns for the Mountaineers with another to start the second quarter to take a 21-7 lead with 14:18 left in the first half.
UNC would go on to score 21 unanswered points to end the half including a touchdown with one second left to put the Heels up 28-21.
However, it is unlikely that anyone in or out of the stadium was prepared for what the second half would hold.
UNC’s young but highly recruited defense managed to prevent App State from scoring at all during the third quarter, while Maye added to his tally with a 12-yard rushing touchdown and Tar Heels placekicker Noah Burnett drove two field goals through the uprights, extending the away teams lead to 41-21.
Appalachian began their last possession of the third quarter down by 20 points, with just over 15 minutes left to play in the ball game.
"You can't get 21 points in one score, and everybody knows that," Brice said. "That was the message from Coach Barbay, and that's what I kept reiterating to our guys. Christan Horn came up to me second quarter and said, 'You're just going to have to have a heck of a fourth quarter. We're going to have to come together and have a heck of a fourth quarter.' We did, but we just came up short."
That’s when Brice and the Mountaineers engineered one of the greatest quarters of football to have ever been played at Appalachian State — at least recording to the record books. With 12:10 left in the game, App State scored their first touchdown since the start of the second quarter.
Running back Nate Noel ended an eight-play, 71-yard drive to cut the deficit to 13 points at 28-41. Noel ended the afternoon with 116 yards on 14 carries, with two of those touches going for touchdowns.
Following a fumble by UNC’s Maye, App State scored again less than two minutes later on a Brice pass to Miller Gibbs for a 13-yard touchdown to reduce the gap to only six. While App State was starting to surge on offense, UNC wasn't done yet.
North Carolina’s Caleb Hood rocketed out of the middle of the line on their very first play of their next possession and nearly housed the rush in the end zone, before being caught by Nick Ross at the 4-yard line. UNC running back Omarion Hampton hammered it in moments later to bring North Carolina’s lead back to 14, after a Drake Maye 2-point conversion attempt was successful.
App State’s offense followed that up with a nine-play, 77-yard drive that ended with a pass from Brice to Christian Horn for a 46 yard touchdown with 7:20 left in the game — the third touchdown in the quarter for the Mountaineers to bring it within seven.
The Mountaineers defense stymied the Tar Heels on the next possession, forcing a punt. Down by seven with merely 4:46 left to play, Camerun Peoples saw daylight and ran home a 38-yard rush to tie the game for the first time since midway through the second frame. That was the fourth touchdown for the Mountaineers in the fourth quarter with 4 minutes left to play.
UNC responded again with a 42-yard pass from Maye to DJ Jones to retake a 7-point lead after only spending a little more than one minute in possession of the ball.
Amidst seemingly endless repetitions of scoring, Brice again engineered a drive to keep pace with the electric Tar Heel offense. This time it was an 8-play, 75-yard touchdown drive Appalachian State scored with merely 31 seconds left on the clock, with a 28-yard TD from Brice to Dashaun Davis as the final play. It was the fifth touchdown of the fourth quarter for the Mountaineers.
However instead of sending Hughes out onto the field once more, App State head coach Shawn Clark elected to attempt a 2-point conversion, which was very nearly completed with a pass from Brice to Davis, but was no good.
"I had made my mind up early that we were going for two and the win," Clark said. "We're not going for second place at Appalachian State."
However the game was still not yet completed, with 31 seconds yet remaining on the clock Appalachian State attempted an onside kick, that was recovered by UNC’s Bryson Nesbit and returned for a 43-yard touchdown. A successful PAT attempt increased the Tar Heels lead to eight points once again.
An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on that play pushed the UNC kickoff farther back, which allowed return man Milan Tucker to advance the ball to the UNC 48-yard line. Bryce completed back-to-back passes of 22 and 26 yards, with the second one being an end zone strike to Kaedin Robinson.
This was Brice's sixth passing touchdown of the game, setting a single-game school record. It was also the third total touchdown that occurred under one minute left in the game. Brice ended the day with 25 completions on 37 attempts, for 376 yards and the record-setting six TDs. He tacked on 36 yards on the ground.
Forced to attempt another 2-point conversion to tie the game, Brice found himself rolling out toward the right side of the field, but with all of his receivers covered. Deciding to chance it, he cut his angle of attack back toward the center of the field and attempted to get past UNC’s Noah Taylor, who was tracking his run. No. 7 on defense stopped No. 7 on offense and the 2-point conversion failed.
With the 2-point conversion failed, UNC held a slim 2 point lead and was able to take over the ball on their next position and kneel the clock out, securing their win.
Brice said he was proud to see so many receivers play well today.
"They were just waiting for their moment. They were behind some really good receivers in the past. I was so excited to see them go out and do what they did today and just ball," Brice said. "Leave out the technique, leave out all the coaching, at some point you have to just go out and play ball. I called (former defensive lineman) Caleb Spurlin earlier, and it just calmed me down. He reminded me that all this is just ball. And I think Dashaun (Davis), Christian (Horn), Kaedin (Robinson) and Henry (Pearson) those guys left it all out on the field for everybody to get their conclusion about our receiving corps."
Peoples said he loved getting to play in a game such as this one.
"As a kid, that's the type of thing you dream of. These types of games and in front of that environment. It brought such an energy, from the morning, seeing the fans come so early, maybe a little tired or whatever but you see all those people just energized and ready to fight for you," Peoples said. "It's a dream come true. And I truly think App has one of the best college football atmospheres in the nation. It rivals places like Penn State and South Carolina and others, I put our fans up there with some of the biggest programs in the country."
Appalachian State will have to put this agonizing loss behind them soon as next week they will be traveling to College Station to take on Texas A&M. The game will take place on Saturday, Sept. 10, with kickoff scheduled for 3:30 p.m.
