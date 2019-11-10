COLUMBIA, S.C. - Going into the 2019 season, Appalachian State had not beaten a Power Five conference team since its iconic victory over Michigan.
The Mountaineers made it two straight against Power Five opponents with its 20-15 victory at South Carolina Nov. 9 ,of a Williams-Brice Stadium crowd of 80,849 fans, many dressed in black and gold.
The Mountaineers survived a furious final drive undertaken by South Carolina until a final Ryan Hilinski pass to standout and wide-open receiver Bryan Edwards was out of the end zone and was ruled incomplete.
The Mountaineers (8-1) made South Carolina (4-6) their second Power Five victim this year. App State beat North Carolina 34-31, which needed a blocked field goal on the final play of the game, to preserve the win.
Appalachian State was also coming off a 24-21 home loss to East Division Georgia Southern on Oct. 31, but received good news that the Eagles lost to Troy earlier in the night. Georgia State also lost, giving each team two Sun Belt Conference losses and App State first place in the league’s East Division.
Appalachian State has a chance to hand Georgia State another loss when the Mountaineers travel to Atlanta to face the Panthers on Nov. 16.
“I’m just proud of the focus and the effort that our guys played with,” App State coach Eliah Drinkwitz said. “I’m proud of the way they battled all game. They never flinched on the last drive. Our defense gave up those long two fourth downs, but they were able to make the play in the end.”
The overall numbers would indicate a South Carolina victory, but the App State defense made key plays to preserve the win. The Mountaineers were outgained in total yards 346-202, but got a defensive touchdown from freshman defensive back Nicholas Ross, who returned a Hilinski pass 20 yards for a touchdown with 1:51 left in the first half to give the Mountaineers a 13-6 halftime lead.
The App State defense also smothered South Carolina’s rushing attack by holding the Gamecocks to just 21 yards on 27 carries. Rico Dowdle, the former A.C. Reynolds standout, was limited to just nine yards on 14 carries. Dakereon Joyner led South Carolina with 14 yards rushing on three carries.
“Hats off to our defense,” Drinkwitz said. “They played lights out. Nicholas Ross stepped up right before the half and it was the difference in the game.”
Appalachian State also gave up three field goals until the Gamecocks used an uptempo offense to engineer a 78-yard, 12-play drive capped by a 23-yard pass to Edwards with 2:58 in the game. But the Mountaineers’ defense foiled South Carolina’s two-point conversion attempt, which forced the Gamecocks to have to score a touchdown when they got the ball back.
South Carolina converted two fourth downs on its final drive, including a fourth-and-15 with a 23-yard gain, which gave the Gamecocks a first-and-goal at the App State 9-yard line.
A holding penalty set the Gamecocks back 10 yards and they would never recover.
“You just got to know what you’re playing for,” App State linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither said. “You’ve got a big crowd counting on you and you’ve got counting on you and we were counting on ourselves. We knew it was a fight for the entire 60 minutes and that’s what we did.”
Appalachian State ran the ball for 105 yards, including 85 from Darrynton Evans. A 57-yard kickoff return from Jalen Virgil set up App State’s lone offensive touchdown, a 1-yard run by quarterback Zac Thomas that capped a seven-play, 39-yard drive with 7:10 left in the third quarter. The touchdown gave the Mountaineers a 20-9 lead.
Appalachian State 20, South Carolina 15
Appalachian State 3 10 7 0 ‑ 20
South Carolina 6 0 3 6 – 15
Scoring summary
First quarter
SC-White FG 41
App-Staton FG 40
SC-White FG 25
Second quarter
App-Staton FG 47
App-Ross 20 interception return
Third quarter
SC-White FG 50
App-Thomas 1 run
Fourth quarter
SC-Edwards 23 pass from Hilinski (Pass failed)
App State USC
First downs 11 22
By rushing 7 3
By passing 4 15
By penalty 0 4
Rushes-yards 41-97 27-21
Avg per rush 2.4 0.8
Passing yards 105 325
Passes 9-16-1 32-58-1
Avg. per att. 6.6 5.6
Avg. per comp 11.7 10.2
Total plays-yards 57-202 85-346
Avg. per play 3.5 4.1
Fumbles-lost 0-0 2-0
Penalties-yards 8-46 8-50
Punts-avg. 7-45.1 5-52.4
Time of poss. 29:50 30:10
Third-down conv. 2-13 4-18
Fourth down conv. 1-1 4-5
Individuals
Rushing: App State-Evans 23-85, Williams 7-19, Virgil 1-0, Anderson 1-0, Thomas 9-(-7); USC-Joyner 3-14, Dowdle 14-9, Fenwick 4-9, Harris 1-2, Hilinski 5-(-13).
Passing: App State-Thomas 9-15-1 1-0, Williams 0-1-0 0; USC-Hilinski 32-57-1 325.
Receiving: App State-Sutton 3-38, Evans 2-32, Reed 1-22, Pearson 1-9, Williams 1-2, Anderson 1-(-2); USC-Edwards 9-90, Dowdle 5-67, Markway 5-43, Legette 5-42, Adkins 2-33, Joyner 2-17, Dawkins 2-11, Terrell 1-11, Urich 1-11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.