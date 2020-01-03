BOONE — App State head football coach Shawn Clark has hired veteran administrator Nolan Jones as Associate Athletics Director for Football Operations.
“I’ve known Nolan for a long time. He has great experience and will be a strong asset to the organization of our football program,” said Clark in a statement. “We’re excited to welcome Nolan, Lisa, Brycen, Parker and Lauren to the App Family.”
A college football athletics administrator for the past two decades, Jones, who worked with Clark at both Eastern Kentucky and Kent State, arrives in Boone after one year at Ole Miss. He will coordinate the day-to-day internal and external operations for the Mountaineer football program.
Jones was the associate A.D. for football operations for the Rebels during the 2019 season after spending three seasons (2016-19) as director of football operations for the Kansas Jayhawks.
During his career, he has also served as director of football operations at Kent State (2015-16), director of football operations at Michigan (2013-14), director of football operations at Kentucky (2011-13), director of football operations at Northwestern (2005-11), director of football operations at Princeton (2004-05) and director of football operations/GA at Eastern Kentucky (2003-04).
At Northwestern, Jones coordinated operations for three bowl game appearances and a 2010 game at Wrigley Field against Illinois.
Jones was a finalist for FootballScoop’s 2012 Director of Football Operations of the Year award while at Kentucky.
Jones earned a bachelor’s degree in physical education and a master’s degree in physical education with an emphasis in sport administration from Eastern Kentucky University. While on staff at EKU, he also served as director of football operations and a graduate assistant coach during the 2003 season. Jones got his start as an operations and recruiting intern at Kentucky from 2002-03.
