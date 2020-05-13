WINSTON-SALEM — Appalachian State received another commitment from a football recruit when guard Jaden Lindsay said on Twitter that he would attend Appalachian State.
Lindsay, a rising senior who stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 290 pounds, made his announcement May 13.
“I want to thank my family for having my back throughout the years and God for giving me the opportunity to play at the next (level) and to keep playing for years to come,” Lindsay tweeted. “With that being (said), I am committed to the Appalachian State University.”
Lindsey prepped at East Forsyth, which finished 13-2 overall in 4-A football, 3-2 in the 4-A Central Piedmont Conference in 2019. The Eagles reached the state championship game of the 4-A playoffs when they beat Cardinal Gibbons 24-21 to win the state title.
Lindsay is rated a three-star prospect by 24/7Sports.com. He blocked for an offense that piled up 4,424 yards and scored 53 touchdowns in rushing.
