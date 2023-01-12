Kevin_Barbay_1_3.jpeg

App State Football hired Kevin Barbay to be the Mountaineers’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the 2022 season. He was hired by Mississippi State for the same position after the season. 

 Graphic courtesy App State Athletics

STARKVILLE — App State football is losing offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Kevin Barbay as Mississippi State announced his hiring for the same positions Thursday night. 

Barbay spent the 2022 season at App State as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Before that, he was at Central Michigan for three years, where he served as offensive coordinator for the 2021 season.

