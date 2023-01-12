App State Football hired Kevin Barbay to be the Mountaineers’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the 2022 season. He was hired by Mississippi State for the same position after the season.
STARKVILLE — App State football is losing offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Kevin Barbay as Mississippi State announced his hiring for the same positions Thursday night.
Barbay spent the 2022 season at App State as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Before that, he was at Central Michigan for three years, where he served as offensive coordinator for the 2021 season.
“I want to thank Coach Arnett for this incredible opportunity to join an amazing staff and a program with a storied tradition," Barbay said in a Mississippi State press release. “Coach Arnett and I share many of the same coaching philosophies, and I'm excited to begin this next chapter of my coaching career in the best conference in the country. My family and I are fired up to get to Starkville and join the Mississippi State family. I can't wait to build relationships with, teach and develop our players both on and off the field."
This past season at App State, Barbay's offense ranked inside the top 25 nationally in scoring offense (No. 23 – 34.9), passer rating (No. 19 – 155.80), yards per pass attempt (No. 18 – 8.4), yards per play (No. 22 – 6.56), rushing offense (No. 21 – 204.42) and yards per rush (No. 21 – 5.18), according to the university release.
According to Matrix Analytical, Barbay ranks No. 1 among active FBS offensive coordinators in career average pass game efficiency. He was one of just two Group of Five play callers in 2022 to produce an Explosive Pass Rate Percentage above 19 percent with a top 35 scoring efficiency offense.
App State football now has coaching vacancies at the defensive coordinator and offensive coordinator positions as of Jan. 12.
