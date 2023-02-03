Cunningham

Travis Cunningham was hired as an assistant coach. 

 Photo courtesy App State Athletics

BOONE — App State Football has hired Travis Cunningham as a defensive assistant coach, head coach Shawn Clark announced Friday.

Cunningham coached WKU's inside linebackers during the 2022 season after working with recently hired App State defensive coordinator Scot Sloan as Georgia Southern's inside linebackers coach in a 3-4 scheme from 2018-21.

