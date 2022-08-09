BOONE — On Aug. 4, Appalachian State coaches and staff highlighted a football roster that is overflowing with depth. 

Talk of the upcoming Sept. 3 season home opener against UNC Chapel Hill was a significant topic of the day. That game is expected to be a record-setting sellout game, while the college program also announced that they have sold more than 11,000 season tickets — a school record according to Doug Gillin, director of Athletics for Appalachian State University.

