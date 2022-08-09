BOONE — On Aug. 4, Appalachian State coaches and staff highlighted a football roster that is overflowing with depth.
Talk of the upcoming Sept. 3 season home opener against UNC Chapel Hill was a significant topic of the day. That game is expected to be a record-setting sellout game, while the college program also announced that they have sold more than 11,000 season tickets — a school record according to Doug Gillin, director of Athletics for Appalachian State University.
“We are expecting record numbers of people to be in town, and I highly encourage everyone to plan for that and if you are attending the game to get here early," Gillin said. "We know what it was like during the Miami game a few years ago, and we are anticipating it to be an even bigger event this time around."
App State football head coach Shawn Clark talked about specific upcoming events of the season, certain players and general aspects of the team — including QB Chase Brice, a second year graduate student.
"Anytime you are returning a quarterback that last year threw for over 3,000 yards, setting a single season record, that helps you sleep well at night," Clark said. "I know he has worked his tail off this summer as well. Chase is a winner. We are so glad to have him on our football team, and we think the best is yet to come."
Offensive coordinator and quarterback coach Kevin Barbay, hired just this year from Central Michigan University, said he is excited to see the players take the field and work with App's squad and coaching staff, particularly Brice.
"Chase Brice's experience is invaluable. The key to him is that he is able to help the young guys with his leadership, particularly to the receivers group he is working with. He's been in a bunch of different offenses at a high level, he has no ego, and is very good at moving in the pocket," Barbay observed.
Barbay also noted that he knows there is much more at play than just the quarterback position.
"Our running back room is so deep with a ton of talent, there is great competition in the receiver room, and on top of that the true strength of our offense lies with our offensive line," Barbay said.
Sophomore running back Nate Noel also spoke to the depth of the running back room and about his hopes for the season.
"I think each of us bring something different to the table, and we are all very complimentary in the way we all work together," Noel said. "I really think we have a good shot to win the conference championship, maybe even go undefeated."
Redshirt junior running back Camerun Peoples also has his sights set on another championship run.
"I'm looking to put another ring on my finger and bring another trophy back here for us all," Peoples said. "Every player here has my back, when one guy is not having a good day, the others pick them up. I feel like we have some of the best chemistry of any of the teams out there. We come out here every day, and yet when it's time to work, it's all smiles still. We're locked in but still having fun."
Peoples was not the only player planning on enjoying the opportunities presented to them.
Brice said appreciating his final collegiate year will be his focus.
"I got another chance at being in college, and I'm grateful for that, and I want to enjoy it with the people I love next to me and across from me, on this team and in this community," Brice said. "That would be my pitch, 'Don't forget to have fun.'"
Brice said he has really enjoyed living in Boone during the past two years.
"I love the beautiful mountains, sunsets and sunrises. Jogging up to the top of Howard's Knob was just great, I really encourage everyone to go check it out at some point if you haven't done so."
In the 2021 season, the Mountaineers went 10-4, on their way to claiming a Sun Belt East title, and for the seventh time in a row, clinched a bowl game berth. Last year's bowl appearance in the Boca Raton Bowl was a high scoring affair that ended in a 59-38 loss to Western Kentucky. Despite that, since 2014 — the year that Appalachian State transitioned to the FBS — App State's record among all FBS-division teams is only bettered by five programs: Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Georgia, according to App State Athletics.
In the 2022 pre-season rankings, App State football has been ranked ahead of emerging rival Coastal Carolina for the top spot in the Sun Belt Conference’s East Division in the coaches poll. Although not officially ranked in the preseason Top 25 Coaches Poll, App State did receive 10 votes. With six players who made All-Sun Belt teams last year returning, the Mountaineers are one of the most highly regarded Group of Five programs around.
The Mountaineers will start their season against the University of North Carolina on Sept. 3 at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for noon and the game will be broadcast on ESPNU and the ACC Network.
Finally, App State Athletics announced that the nearly completed track and field facility on Hwy 105 — at the old Watauga High School site — will be ready to host meets and events soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.