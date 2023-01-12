Kidd brewer

Kidd Brewer Stadium surrounded by fall colors. 

 Photo courtesy App State Athletics

BOONE — App State Football has added eight transfers as early enrollees with the 2023 spring semester beginning next week, head coach Shawn Clark announced Thursday. 

The newcomers with previous Division I football experience are, listed in alphabetical order: Shawn Collins (DE, Rutgers), Michael Fletcher (DE, Michigan State), Scoobie Ford (WR, Mississippi State), Tyrek Funderburk (CB, Richmond), Maquel Haywood (RB, Navy), Makai Jackson (WR, Saint Francis), Jack Murphy (OL, Marshall) and Jarrett Paul (SAF, Kansas).

19 players commit to play football at App State during first day of early signing period

