GILBERT, Ariz. – For the 17th straight year, App State's field hockey team was named a Zag Field Hockey/NFHCA Division I National Academic Team recipient.
In addition, 18 App State student-athletes were named to the 2019 National Academic Squad while four Mountaineers garnered Scholar of Distinction honors.
App State was one of 73 Division I programs to earn the National Academic Team Award. To receive the honor, teams must have posted a 3.0 GPA or higher during the fall semester of the 2019-20 school year. The Mountaineers finished with a 3.44 team GPA in fall 2019, besting their 3.36 mark from fall 2018.
Since the award began in 2003, App State has been a National Academic Team recipient each year. Other programs that have accomplished this feat include schools such as Columbia, Duke, Georgetown, Harvard, Penn State and Yale.
Appalachian also tied a program record with 18 National Academic Squad honorees in 2019. Candidates for the National Academic Squad must have maintained a cumulative 3.3 GPA or higher through the first semester of the 2019-20 academic year.
Four Mountaineers – seniors Melissa Nobile, Kaley Selner, Michelle Taylor and Ali Williams – capped off their academic careers by becoming a four-time recipient.
Four student-athletes also garnered Scholar of Distinction designations after achieving a cumulative GPA of 3.90 or higher through the fall semester. Freshmen Addie Clark and Pauline Mangold along with sophomores Brenna Schoenbachler and Anna Smarrelli were four of just 167 Division I student-athletes to earn Scholar of Distinction honors.
Schoenbachler notched her second Scholar of Distinction honor after receiving the accolade as a freshman in 2018.
At least 13 App State student-athletes have been named to the National Academic Squad each year since 2016.
NFHCA National Academic Team
Chloe Bell
Addie Clark
Allison Corey
Annette Jarosz
Georgia Kelso
Sydney Lee
Pauline Mangold
Abby Merrill
Madison Miles
Melissa Nobile*
Brenna Schoenbachler
Kaley Selner*
Anna Smarrelli
Meghan Smart
Friederike Stegen
Michelle Taylor*
Veerle Van Heertum
Ali Williams*
*Four-year recipient
Scholars of Distinction
Addie Clark
Pauline Mangold
Brenna Schoenbachler
Anna Smarrelli
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.