App State vs Marshall

Milan Tucker runs with the ball against Marshall. 

 Photo by Jonathan Aguallo/App State Athletics

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The first Sun Belt Conference game between longtime rivals App State and Marshall went down to the wire, like so many of their past meetings did, and the Thundering Herd held off the Mountaineers to claim a 28-21 win Saturday.

Marshall (6-4, 3-3) scored on the game's opening drive, and App State (5-5, 2-4) was never able to pull even at Edwards Stadium.

