BOONE — After scoring 28 straight, App State gave up 29 unanswered points in a 32-28 loss to Sun Belt Conference opponent James Madison University.
Appalachian State (2-2, 1-1 Sunbelt) hosted the James Madison Dukes (3-0, 1-0) on Saturday, Sept. 24 in a home conference matchup. This game between two storied former FCS programs was the first head-to-head battle featuring both teams as FBS schools. This was the 17th meeting between the two squads, with Appalachian leading the series 12-4 coming into the contest.
JMU entered the game as one of the best defenses in the country as they have stifled opponents by only allowing 163 offensive yards allowed per game coming into the matchup. They had only surrendered two touchdown through two weeks.
The Mountaineers won the opening coin toss and elected to defer the ball. The Dukes spent almost seven minutes on the game's opening possession and only came away with a 40-yard field goal. App State, on the other hand, came out swinging by scoring 28 straight points in a stretch of only seven minutes and 35 seconds, all during the second period.
First, in the second quarter after a 9-play, 58-yard drive, Camerun Peoples drove home 2-yard touchdown on the ground, his 30th rushing score of his collegiate career. On JMU's first play of the ensuing possession, App State defensive lineman DeShawn McKnight forced a fumble out of Dukes RB Latrele Palmer and linebacker Trey Cobb recovered it.
Four plays later, Appalachian State quarterback Chase Brice found Miller Gibbs with a pinpoint pass in the right-hand corner of the endzone. After that score, James Madison drove downfield to the App State 32-yard line, before turning the ball over on downs following three straight incompletions by JMU QB Todd Centeio.
App State only needed three plays from Ahmani Marshall and Dalton Stroman to traverse 68 yards to reach the endzone, ending with a 27-yard strike from Brice to Stroman — the redshirt freshman's first touchdown of his college career.
During the Dukes third possession of the frame, they coughed up their second turnover after LB Nick Hampton strip sacked Centeio. Hampton ended the game with two sacks, five tackles, two tackles for loss, one pass breakup, two QB hurries and a forced fumble.
With another very short field to work with, App State quickly took three plays and sent Nate Noel into the endzone for a five yard rushing TD.
By this point Appalachian State was up by 25 points, in a 28-3 commanding lead.
Dukes RB Kaelon Black shortened the gap a bit late in the 1st half with a 23-yard touchdown pass from Centeio — Black's first receiving score of his career. The score at the half was 28-10 in App's favor.
Centeio scored a two yard rushing TD late in the third quarter, and then threw a 36-yard lob to Terrance Greene Jr. midway through the 4th. Centeio tossed a successful two-point conversion to Kris Thornton to cut the deficit to merely three points, 28-25.
On the drive immediately after Greene's score, Brice threw his only interception of the game as he was picked off by Jailin Walker, the Dukes sophomore linebacker's first INT of his college career. Black scored another touchdown less than a minute later, this time a 4-yard rush, making App fans stare at the scoreboard showing them now down 28-32.
App State had given up 29 unanswered points.
App State went three-and-out on the ensuing possession, punting away with 9:13 left on the clock. JMU ground out a drive of 7:07, ending with a turnover on downs after a key stop by the Mountaineers defense on their own 10-yard line.
App State entered into their two-minute drill with 2:06 left on the clock, and drove 32 yards before Brice's fourth-down incomplete pass meant for Christan Horn was broken up by JMU's Que Reid.
"It's a disappointing loss. A tough one to swallow, as the defense gave us a chance to win the football game," head coach Shawn Clark said. "They gave us two turnovers and a turnover on downs, and we scored three touchdowns from those, but otherwise our offense did not move the ball at all. We rushed for only 63 yards, straight embarrassing. Congratulations to James Madison, but we didn't do our job in all three phases."
Cobb made a team-high nine stops and recovered a fumble forced by DeShawn McKnight. Speaking after the loss, he pointed the way forward for the team.
"We came in this season big on brotherhood. I feel like we got to come together even more now," Cobb said. "We're facing adversity and this is when you really see what you're made of. So we got to rally together and we got to keep pushing forward."
Brice spoke about the how the run game that was stuffed in the second half will be key to open up more lanes in future games.
"I thought we did a great job, opening up those lanes in that first half. In the second half, I don't know if JMU made some adjustments or not but they were stuffing the run pretty well," Brice said. "And we just got behind as far as the time (on the clock) goes so we got run-happy and then we had to get pass-happy because we were down and so I think people saw that shift. The Bulls (Brice's nickname for his o-line) did a great job protecting me, but there's there's some things I got to do upfront, where I've got to realize where I'm hot and get the ball out of my hand quicker."
After Brice's incompletion, the Dukes kneeled the clock out to secure their first Sun Belt Conference win.
Speaking about App State's offensive struggles in the second half, Clark took shouldered the blame, saying he and his staff are where the buck stops.
App State State will look to rise above .500 in on Oct. 1, when The Citadel will come to Boone, a familiar former Southern Conference foe. That game will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. The Mountaineers maintain a 19-7 record over the Bulldogs, although their last meeting on Oct. 5, 2013 was an away loss at The Citadel, 28-31.
