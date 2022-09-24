BOONE — After scoring 28 straight, App State gave up 29 unanswered points in a 32-28 loss to Sun Belt Conference opponent James Madison University. 

Appalachian State (2-2, 1-1 Sunbelt) hosted the James Madison Dukes (3-0, 1-0) on Saturday, Sept. 24 in a home conference matchup. This game between two storied former FCS programs was the first head-to-head battle featuring both teams as FBS schools. This was the 17th meeting between the two squads, with Appalachian leading the series 12-4 coming into the contest.

