Christopher Mantis

Christopher Mantis takes a shot against Wake Forest.

 Photo courtesy App State Athletics

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – App State men's basketball came just short of its second Atlantic Coast Conference win of the season on Wednesday night. The Mountaineers fell to Wake Forest, 66-67 in a heartbreaking thriller.

Terence Harcum scored a corner three-pointer with 14 seconds left to give the Mountaineers a one-point advantage, but Wake Forest's Andrew Carr responded with a buzzer-beating mid-range jump shot to end the game.

