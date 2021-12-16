DURHAM — App State men's basketball cut a 13-point halftime deficit to just five, but fell at No. 2-ranked Duke 92-67 on Thursday evening.
“Congratulations to Duke on a great win," head coach Dustin Kerns said after the game. "I thought they played well. I thought we did some good stuff. I’m proud of our team for handling the environment. When Duke shoots the ball that well, they are tough to beat. It’s why they are the No. 2 ranked team in the country. Hats off to them, we wish them best of luck in the remainder of the regular season.”
After trailing 50-37 at the break, App State (6-6) came out of the locker room and scored 11 of the first 14 points to pull within five points at 53-48 with 17:23 remaining. Duke (9-1) answered with a pair of free throws on its next possession, but Justin Forrest countered with two free throws to pull App State back within five points. From there, the Blue Devils drained three consecutive 3-pointers for a 9-0 run and expanded its lead to 64-50 with 15:10 left.
"We talked about it at halftime," Kerns said. "I thought we were being aggressive in the first half. We shot some threes, but it wasn’t an enormous amount of threes. We actually took the same number in both halves, but I thought we put a little more emphasis on getting into the paint and attacking the rim. We initiated a little bit that way.”
The Mountaineers pulled within 12 points, but could get no closer as Duke pulled away down the stretch for the victory.
App State opened the game with the first four points, using a jumper from Forrest and a layup from Michael Almonacy. The Blue Devils countered with a 10-2 run to open a 10-6 lead, but App State used back-to-back threes from Almonacy and Forrest to take a 12-10 edge with just over 16 minutes left in the first half.
"I thought we got off to a really good start. I thought we battled," Kerns said. "We responded in the second half. We didn’t finish the first half like we wanted, but we responded to start the second half and went on an 11-3 run to force a timeout. We’ll be proud of the way we battled. I learned that I have a good team and that we’ll battle.”
Trailing 20-16, Almonacy scored five consecutive points to put App State in front 21-20. Duke answered with a 3-pointer, but Almonacy came right back with a trey of his own to put the Black and Gold up 24-23. The Blue Devils countered with a 7-0 run to open a 30-24 lead.
App State pulled within two points at 30-28 on a basket from Michael Eads Jr. and trimmed the Blue Devil lead to a point at 32-31 with 5:20 left in the opening half on a trey from Eads Jr. Duke used a 10-0 run later in the half to build a 44-33 lead and opened a 13-point lead at intermission.
“It’s an incredible honor to coach on the sidelines against the winningest coach in college basketball history and such a storied program," Kerns said. "I wished him well in his farewell tour. I think he’s our John Wooden, our modern-day John Wooden. I just have the utmost respect for him and his program.”
Almonacy finished with 17 points, while recording three assists and a pair of steals. Forrest added 16 points, going 9-of-11 (81.8 percent) from the free throw line.
"(Almonacy) shot well at times last year. I believe he had 32 points in the Sun Belt Championship game," Kerns said. "He’s capable of scoring. He’s a big-time shooter, a tough shot maker. I credit Duke, they did a good job in the second half of shutting him down.”
James Lewis Jr. had 11 points and seven rebounds (four offensive). Adrian Delph also reached double figures in scoring with 10 points, while adding four rebounds and a career-high six assists.
Donovan Gregory pulled down a season-high tying nine rebounds (four offensive) and had three assists.
App State won the rebounding battle 31-30 and held a 13-7 edge on the offensive glass. The Mountaineers outscored the Blue Devils 19-12 in second chance points.
App State returns to action on Tuesday evening with a road contest at North Carolina in its non-conference finale. Tip is set for 7 p.m. on ACC Network.
