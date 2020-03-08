When Dustin Kerns took over the Appalachian State men’s basketball program, he wanted to implement at least two concepts to the Mountaineers.
One is to develop players into better basketball players. The other part was to make those players better defenders.
Going into the Sun Belt Conference Tournament, Kerns likes what the Mountaineers have shown him and feels the program is heading in the right direction.
“It’s an accumulation of a lot of things,” Kerns said. “I think it’s the players buying into things that we want to do and certainly we’re not done yet. It’s significant progress in year one.”
As for App State’s first opponent in the tournament, Kerns is more concerned about improving and playing well in the tournament, no matter who the opponent is. App State got a bye in the first round and plays in the second round March 9 at the Holmes Center.
Tip-off is at 7 p.m.
“Right now, we’re about getting better,” Kerns said. “Let’s just clean up some things. Certainly we’re excited about playing home again and getting a bye.”
It doesn’t matter to Kerns who the Mountaineers play after March 9. A win that day puts the Mountaineers in the third round of the tournament, which is March 11 in Atlanta against fourth-seeded Georgia State. The semifinals are March 14 in New Orleans and the finals are at 1 p.m. March 15 in New Orleans.
“We’re going to focus on Monday only,” Kerns said. “We will not look past Monday.”
Appalachian State brings a winning record to the tournament for the first time since 2010-11. Kerns, in his first season at Appalachian State, guarded the Mountaineers to a 17-14 overall record and 11-9 in the Sun Belt.
That makes the 2019-2020 edition the first team to finish with a winning record in nine seasons when App State finished 17-15, 10-8 in 2010-11 when the Mountaineers were in the Southern Conference.
Jason Capel, who took over the App State reins after Buzz Peterson accepted the head coaching position at UNC Wilmington, coached that team.
One season earlier, the Mountaineers, coached by Peterson, finished 25-13, 13-5. The Mountaineers reached the SoCon Tournament finals, but lost to Wofford 56-51.
Appalachian State has not been in the finals of any Sun Belt Conference tournament. Peterson, in his first tenure at Appalachian State, coached the Mountaineers to the NCAA Tournament in 2000, the last time the Mountaineers played in the Big Dance.
Defensively, Appalachian State is second in the Sun Belt Conference in team defense. The Mountaineers allow just 66.8 points per game, which is second to just Texas State, which yields 64.2.
The 2018-19 Mountaineers were not so stingy. Using several of the same players, App State gave up 79.3 points per game, which was 11th in the conference. Texas State gave up 64.8 points.
The 17 victories are the most for the Mountaineers since 2010-11 and their 6-4 record in Sun Belt away games is the program’s best since joining the conference.
“That’s huge momentum in one season,” Kerns, who was hired to replace Jim Fox as the program’s head coach in January, said. “We had the most Sun Belt wins (at Appalachian State) ever with six.”
Kerns is also pleased with how the Mountaineers have improved as individuals.
App State guard Justin Forrest was named to the first team All-Sun Belt after averaging a career-high 17.3 points per game, leaving him second in the conference.
Fellow guard O’Showen Williams averaged just 3.8 points per game coming off the bench last season, but improved to averaging 12.9 points per game.
Others who improved their offensive numbers were Isaac Johnson, who was second in the Sun Belt with 7.9 rebounds and averaged 11.0 points per game. Johnson went into the season with 15 3-pointers in his first three years, but had improved to making 28-of-29 attempts.
Guard Adrian Delph averaged 9.3 points per game and newcomer Kendall Lewis averaged 7.3 points per game.
Kerns also said the Mountaineers are the only team in the country that has seven players who have had a double-double.
“We’re big on player development,” Kerns said. “Isaac Johnson, arguably, has had the best year in his career. Justin Forrest definitely had the best year in his career. I think Kendall Lewis has had an exceptional year. It’s a combination of our style philosophy and guys have gotten better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.