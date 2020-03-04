MONROE, La. — App State men's basketball closed out the regular season with a 61-57 road victory at ULM on March 3.
The Mountaineers conclude the regular season with a 17-14 overall record and 11-9 mark in Sun Belt play. App State's 17 overall wins and 11 conference wins are the most for the program since the 2009-10 season. In addition, App State finishes with a 6-4 road record in conference play, giving them their first winning road conference record since the 2009-10 season.
The victory also clinches App State the No. 6 seed in the Sun Belt Tournament.
Isaac Johnson paced the Mountaineers with a team-high 14 points, a team-high tying seven rebounds and a pair of blocks. Adrian Delph added 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting and O’Showen Williams chipped in with nine points, a team-high tying seven rebounds and a game-high four steals.
Kendall Lewis finished with nine points on a perfect 3-of-3 shooting, to go along with three rebounds.
App State used baskets from James Lewis Jr. and Delph to open a 16-13 first-half lead. Following a pair of ULM (9-20, 5-15 SBC) free throws, the Mountaineers scored four consecutive points to take a 20-15 edge with just over seven minutes left in the half. A jumper from Hunter Seacat gave the Mountaineers a 27-20 lead an Appalachian State held a 27-22 lead at the break.
The Warhawks trimmed the Mountaineers lead to three points early in the second half, before App State used a 9-0 run to open a 38-26 advantage with 13:57 to play. ULM cut the App State back down to seven, but the Mountaineers came right back with seven of the next nine points, capped off with four straight points from Lewis, to open a 49-37 edge with 8:22 left.
ULM continued to chip away at the App State lead and pulled within 58-54 on a layup with 1:18 remaining. The Mountaineers pushed their lead back to six on a basket by Williams, but the Warhawks countered with a 3-pointer to trim the Mountaineers lead to 60-57 with 23 seconds to play.
Williams was fouled and hit a free throw to put App State up by four points with 18 seconds left. ULM came up empty on three shots in the closing
Tyree White paced ULM with a game-high 16 points, 11 rebounds and a game-high six assists. Youry White also had a double-double for ULM with 11 points and 12 rebounds.
App State finished 21-of-48 (43.8 percent) from the field and limited ULM to 22-of-61 (36.1 percent) shooting. The Warhawks also shot just 16.7 percent (3-of-18) on three-pointers in the contest.
