MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Fighting to the end, the Appalachian State Mountaineer were among the final four teams playing in the Sun Belt Conference when they fell in an elimination game to No. 16 Southern Miss, 11-1, on Saturday, May 27 at Riverwalk Stadium.
Picked to finish 12th in the Sun Belt preseason poll, the Mountaineers (30-25, 16-13 Sun Belt) defied expectations all season long. App State only won their first-ever Sun Belt baseball tournament game two years ago, and then reached new heights this campaign by advancing to semifinal Saturday at the Sun Belt Baseball Championship via a 14-10 win over Troy in the fifth meeting of the two programs over the past nine days.
