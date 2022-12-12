App State logo (web)
BOONE —  App State Athletics has entered into a three-year agreement with Nike and BSN SPORTS. As part of this agreement, Nike will continue to serve as the official apparel, footwear and uniform provider of the Mountaineers, with BSN SPORTS serving as the official equipment provider.

Nike's increased investment demonstrates a commitment to App State's growing brand. The partnership, which began in 2007, has allowed Mountaineer student-athletes to maximize their performance both in-game and in practice with top-of-the-line apparel that is not only optimized for peak performance, but also features superb look and comfort.

