BOONE — App State Athletics has entered into a three-year agreement with Nike and BSN SPORTS. As part of this agreement, Nike will continue to serve as the official apparel, footwear and uniform provider of the Mountaineers, with BSN SPORTS serving as the official equipment provider.
Nike's increased investment demonstrates a commitment to App State's growing brand. The partnership, which began in 2007, has allowed Mountaineer student-athletes to maximize their performance both in-game and in practice with top-of-the-line apparel that is not only optimized for peak performance, but also features superb look and comfort.
These two great brands are now integrating BSN SPORTS, a leading marketer, manufacturer and distributor of sporting goods apparel and equipment which will serve as the Mountaineers' preferred embellisher by offering extreme discounts and direct-to-consumer distribution for App State. This addition will streamline efficiency and provide enhanced product offerings for App State student-athletes and coaches.
"The App State brand has never been stronger," said Director of Athletics Doug Gillin. "By partnering with Nike and BSN SPORTS, App State student-athletes benefit from the best uniforms and equipment in the sports industry. We are pleased to align our growing national brand with the worldwide leader in sports apparel."
Bill Stote, Senior Vice President of BSN SPORTS Collegiate Select Program said, "This agreement between Appalachian State University, BSN SPORTS and NIKE will add tremendous value and dedicated support to the experience of the coaches, student-athletes and administrators involved with App State Athletics. Our team is excited to provide the Mountaineers program, coaches and teams with the best possible service, unparalleled access to sports equipment and premier apparel, and branding resources to continue growing App State's prominent athletic brand and fanbase. We are proud of this partnership and welcome the opportunity to give time back to Mountaineer coaches on a daily basis, so they can continue focusing on positively impacting the lives of student-athletes."
The three-year deal, which officially went into effect on June 1, 2022, involves all 17 of App State's athletic programs. The agreement includes numerous incentives in the form of discounts, rewards for on-field achievements and additional marketing and promotional opportunities. The partnership also extends discounts and incentives to departments across Appalachian State University.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.