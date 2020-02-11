BOONE — The Appalachian State football program released the roles of the Mountaineers’ coaching staff Feb. 11
Shawn Clark is the head coach, while Dale Jones is the defensive coordinator and will coach inside linebackers. Tony Peterson is the offensive coordinator and will coach quarterbacks.
Defensively, Cortney Braswell will coach the outside linebackers. Robert Nunn will coach the defensive line, James Rowe will coach the cornerbacks and Mark DeBastiani will coach the safeties.
Offensively, Nic Cardwell is the offensive line coach, while Justin Watts will coach the tight ends and is recruiting coordinator. Brian Haines will coach the running backs and will also be the special teams coordinator. Pat Washington returns to coach the wide receivers.
