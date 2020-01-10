LEXINGTON Ky. — Former Appalachian State defensive line coach Anwar Stewart was hired to be the new defensive line coach at Kentucky. The Kentucky athletic website made the announcement Jan. 10.
Stewart, a Kentucky alum, coached defensive line at App State for the 2019 season after being brought to Boone by former Mountaineers head coach Eli Drinkwitz, who was hired to be the head coach at Missouri.
Stewart coached as an assistant at Kentucky from 2017-18 and also served as an assistant coach with the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League from 2016-18 on the defensive line. Stewart played defensive end for 13 seasons in the CFL.
Stewart played defensive line at Kentucky from 1998-99. He was hired to coach at Kentucky by Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops
"I'm very excited to return to where it all started for me," Stewart said in a statement. "Coach Stoops is doing it better than it's ever been done before at UK. I know his vision and I know what it takes to coach under him. I'm excited to learn from Coach Stoops, Coach (Brad) White and the other coaches on the staff. I know I will grow as a man and as a father as well."
Appalachian State led the Sun Belt Conference in sacks with 36. The Mountaineers were also second in the conference in points allowed by averaging 20 points per game and led the Sun Belt in yards per game allowed by yielding just 336.1 yards per outing.
"It's great when we can bring back former players and I'm excited to have Anwar rejoin our staff," Stoops said in a statement. "I loved the energy and juice Anwar brought to the team during his previous time here. He has been a player and coach on both the pro and college levels, so our players will benefit from his wide range of experience."
