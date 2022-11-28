Appalachian State athletics

BOONE — App State football defensive coordinator Dale Jones has left the program, App State announced Monday. 

Jones coached for 26 seasons as an App State assistant and was part of 237 Mountaineer wins. He coached in Boone 26 of the last 27 years, including the last three as defensive coordinator.

Dale Jones

