BOONE — App State football defensive coordinator Dale Jones has left the program, App State announced Monday.
Jones coached for 26 seasons as an App State assistant and was part of 237 Mountaineer wins. He coached in Boone 26 of the last 27 years, including the last three as defensive coordinator.
App State went 6-6 overall and 3-5 in the Sun Belt conference during the 2022 season — the first time App State has not had a winning season since 2013. App State is also not bowl eligible after the 2022 season after seven straight bowl eligible seasons at the FBS level. In 2022, App State allowed 26.75 points per game and 348.3 rushing yards per game.
Mountaineer teams won 11 conference championships, three Division I-AA/FCS national championships and five bowl championships during Jones’ time on staff. In his eight FBS seasons as a defensive coach at App State, the Mountaineers had 51 games allowing 17 points or less and 24 games allowing single-digit points.
Jones was also the linebackers coach during App State's upset win over Michigan in 2007.
Among the program’s signature regular-season wins was this year’s 17-14 road victory at No. 6 Texas A&M in which the Mountaineers allowed just one offensive score and 186 total yards to the Aggies.
