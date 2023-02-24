Stroman

Dalton Stroman makes a touchdown catch with a defender all over him.

 Photo by Jonathan Aguallo/App State Athletics

BOONE, N.C. — With regional rivalries and high-profile matchups in September, October and November giving App State Football an exciting 2023 football schedule from start to finish, the Sun Belt Conference on Friday, Feb. 24 announced the order and dates for every league game to go with the Mountaineers' previously announced nonconference foes.

app state 23 football schedule.jpg

Gardner-Webb, East Carolina, Coastal Carolina, Southern Miss, Marshall and Georgia Southern are all coming to The Rock this season. All six opponents traveling to Boone made postseason appearances a year ago.

