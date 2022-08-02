App State Hall of Fame 2022 class
Graphic courtesy App State Athletics

BOONE — App State’s Former Athletes Association is excited to announce the 2022 App State Athletics Hall of Fame class.

In alphabetical order, the 2022 inductees are Bob Allsbrook (men’s tennis, 1979-83), Ed Boyd (football, 1981-84), Walt Braine (wrestling, 1965-69), Susan McDanald Love (women’s tennis, 1979-83), Merryll McElwain (women’s golf, 1993-97) and Stethane Pipkins (women’s track and field, 1987-90).

