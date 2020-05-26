DALEVILLE, Va. — Appalachian State's football team picked up another offensive lineman in its 2021 recruiting class when the Mountaineers received a commitment from Troy Everett.
According to 247Sports, Everett, who attends Lord Botetourt High School in Daleville, Va., chose Appalachian State over Virginia Tech.
Dailville finished 14-1 last season and the runner-up for Virginia’s Class 3 state championship. He joins Lord Botetort teammate Colston Powers, who also committed to Appalachian State’s 2021 recruiting class.
Appalachian State also has received commitments from guard Jaden Lindsay and South Carolina tackle Jayden Ramsey.
