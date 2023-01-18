Cabral

Victor Cabral will serve as a defensive line coach. 

 Photo courtesy App State Athletics

BOONE — App State Football has hired Victor Cabral as an assistant coach to oversee the Mountaineers' defensive line, head coach Shawn Clark announced Wednesday.

Cabral worked with recently hired defensive coordinator Scot Sloan as Georgia Southern's defensive line coach from 2018-21. He also served as the Eagles' recruiting coordinator from 2019-21. 

