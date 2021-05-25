BOONE — The App State baseball team went 11-10 in Sun Belt conference play to earn the fourth seed in the East Division and post the sixth-best record in the 12-team league.
The team started the tournament in Riverwalk Stadium on May 25 against West Division’s sixth seeded Texas State Bobcats. The Mountaineers will next play West Division No. 1 seed Louisiana on May 27 at approximately 8 p.m. ET.
The Mountaineers (20-30) didn’t face Texas State (21-34, 9-15) or the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (30-22, 13-11) during the regular season. The Ragin’ Cajuns will make their tournament debut May 26 against the Bobcats in the other “Pool C” game.
All 12 teams qualify for the event, with four “pool” groups of three teams apiece, and each team playing a minimum of two games (against the other two teams in its pool), according to App State Athletics. Semifinalists will emerge from pool play that runs Tuesday-Friday, and the highest seed in a pool would win the tiebreaker if all three teams went 1-1.
Tickets are now on sale with single-game tickets and all-session tournament booklets available. Prices range from $10 to $25 for a single game and from $50 to $110 for all-session tournament booklets. For more information on tickets and seating options—or to purchase all-session tournament booklets—contact the Montgomery Biscuits ticket office by calling (334) 819-7483. Each of the 15 games will also be broadcast live on ESPN+.
App State closed its 2021 home schedule with a series victory against East Division champion South Alabama May 20-22.
After taking the first two games by scores of 6-4 and 4-2, the Mountaineers ended the regular season with a 13-3 loss to the Jaguars on May 22.
In regular-season finale in Boone, App State’s Hayden Cross hit his first career homer and Luke Drumheller scored on an RBI triple from Kendall McGowan, who then came home on a sacrifice fly from Robbie Young.
Two-way players Andrew Terrell, who started at third base, and right fielder Phillip Cole, who started in right field, pitched one scoreless inning apiece to close the game. Cole struck out all three batters he faced in the seventh inning, with Terrell moving to his third position of the day by playing right field.
Following the final out, team members and coaches acknowledged the standing crowd and thanked them for their support during what App State Athletics called an “unique 14 months due to COVID-19.”
There was no Sun Belt Tournament last season because of COVID-19, and App State made its Sun Belt postseason debut in 2019. The Mountaineers lost 6-2 against Louisiana in Conway, South Carolina.
Championship Pools
Pool A
- No. 1 East – South Alabama
- No. 4 West – Little Rock
- No. 6 East – Coastal Carolina
Pool B
- No. 2 East – Georgia Southern
- No. 3 West – ULM
- No. 5 East – Georgia State
Pool C
- No. 1 West – Louisiana
- No. 4 East – App State
- No. 6 West – Texas State
Pool D
- No. 2 West – UTA
- No. 3 East – Troy
- No. 5 West – Arkansas State
Championship Schedule
Tuesday, May 25
- Game 1 – No. 4 Little Rock vs. No. 6 Coastal Carolina
- Game 2 – No. 3 Troy vs. No. 5 Arkansas State
- Game 3 – No. 3 ULM vs. No. 5 Georgia State
- Game 4 – No. 4 App State vs. No. 6 Texas State
Wednesday, May 26
- Game 5 – No. 1 South Alabama vs. No. 6 Coastal Carolina
- Game 6 – No. 2 Georgia Southern vs. No. 5 Georgia State
- Game 7 – No. 1 Louisiana vs. No. 6 Texas State
Thursday, May 27
- Game 8 – No. 1 South Alabama vs. No. 4 Little Rock
- Game 9 – No. 2 UTA vs. No. 5 Arkansas State
- Game 10 – No. 1 Louisiana vs. No. 4 App State
Friday, May 28
- Game 11 – No. 2 UTA vs. No. 3 Troy
- Game 12 – No. 2 Georgia Southern vs. No. 3 ULM
Saturday, May 29
- Semifinal 1 – Pool A Winner vs. Pool D Winner, 12 p.m.
- Semifinal 2 – Pool B Winner vs. Pool C Winner, 4 p.m.
Sunday, May 30
- Championship Game – Semifinal 1 Winner vs. Semifinal 2 Winner, 1 p.m.
All times are subject to change.
