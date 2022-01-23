BOONE — Alexia Allesch pulled down the final rebound of the game as the clock ticked down to zero, capping a spectacular individual performance in App State's 67-61 win over ULM on Saturday afternoon.
The Mountaineers (9-8, 3-1 Sun Belt Conference) are 3-1 in league play for the first time since they joined the Sun Belt and find themselves atop the league standings thanks in large part to Allesch's career day.
"Just a real gritty win for our team," head coach Angel Elderkin said. "ULM gave us a really good game. I know you can look at their record, but we knew coming in they were playing some really good basketball. We played to win, not afraid to lose, so I'm just really proud of them for that and growing in that area."
A senior transfer from Seton Hall, Allesch poured in a career-high 20 points and pulled down a career-best 16 boards for her fifth double-double of the season and fourth in her last five contests. In the fourth quarter alone, she totaled nine points, seven rebounds, a block and a steal. Her 3-pointer with just under three minutes left made it an 11-point Mountaineer lead.
ULM (4-16, 0-6) tried to claw its way back over the final three minutes, using a Katlyn Manuel free throw to cut its deficit to four at 65-61, but the comeback attempt went no further. Manuel missed the next free throw, which Allesch rebounded, and then Michaela Porter knocked down both of her free throws for the game's final tally of 67-61.
Emily Carver scored 12, and Porter added 10 for the Mountaineers, who reeled off their third straight victory and are now 6-3 at home this season.
Faith Alston tied her career high with seven assists off the bench. Bre Sutton scored 17 points for ULM, which lost its ninth straight.
App State plays its third straight home game Wednesday against Coastal Carolina (noon on ESPN+) before traveling to face the Chanticleers next Saturday.
