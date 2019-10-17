MOBILE, Ala. — The Sun Belt Conference announced Monday that the Appalachian State football team’s road game at South Alabama on Oct. 26 has been assigned to ESPNU with a kickoff time of 12 p.m.
The game is the first meeting between the two teams in Mobile’s Ladd-Peebles Stadium since December 2015, when the Mountaineers defeated the Jaguars 34-27. The two teams met last season in Boone, with ASU dominating in a 52-7 victory.
Ladd-Peebles Stadium also hosted ASU in December 2017, when the Mountaineers shut out Toledo in the 2017 Dollar General Bowl.
With the Oct. 9 game at Louisiana on ESPN2 and an Oct. 31 home game against Georgia Southern on ESPNU, App State will play on ESPN2 or ESPNU three times in the span of four games.
