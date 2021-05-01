CLEVELAND — Former Appalachian State cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles has a ticket to the NFL after being drafted by the Green Bay Packers with the 34th pick in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Saturday, May 1. Meanwhile, another former Mountaineer found his way to Atlanta for the start of his pro football career.
Jean-Charles became the school's first, first-team All-American at the FBS level when he was honored in the release of the 131st edition of the Walter Camp All-America team on Jan. 7. It is the fourth All-America team honor for the fifth year senior from Miramar, Fla. He was previously recognized by The Sporting News (second team), PFF College (second team) and Phil Steele (third team).
After the draft wrapped up, Mountaineers offensive line stalwart Ryan Neuzil signed as an undrafted free agent with the Atlanta Falcons.
Neuzil finished his career in Boone with 44-straight starts at left guard, during which the Sporting News and Pro Football Focus College second team All-American was named two-time first-team All-Sun Belt, three-time All-Sun Belt and was named the 85th-best player in college football by PFF in 2020.
Quarterback Zac Thomas and fullback-convert Noah Hannon are the other two Mountaineers who were draft-eligible. Both went undrafted and have yet to sign with teams as of presstime.
