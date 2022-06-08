BOONE — At the midpoint of the season, Appalachian FC are in the thick of playoff race after picking up a point in a 1-1 draw with Georgia Revolution FC on Saturday.
The clash at the top of the table was a rematch from opening day, where the Black and Gold (2-1-2) won 4-2 on the road. In the time between, the Revs (2-1-2) went undefeated to surge back up the standings and sit atop thanks to a +13 goal differential.
Ultimately, AFC manager Dale Parker said a 1-1 draw was a fair result, but not a great one.
“I don’t think we played well enough to win the game, which is a concern, but I also don’t think we were bad enough that we should have lost,” Parker said. “They had a good game play, seemed like they wanted to get to halftime with the game tight and then maybe play a bit more expansive in the second half.”
The June 4 showdown was a brutal, physical affair that saw a total of nine yellow cards dished out — including one to Revs manager Jack Marchant. With the constant stoppages for cards, fouls, warnings and shaken players, a combined 11 minutes of injury time was played.
“They’re a smart team, they’re a well-coached team,” Parker said. “Nobody wants to come here and have a high-octane, up-and-down game of football because we’ll win that game. We’d love to see teams come out, express themselves and run with us, but we will out run teams here that’s what we’re good at. So we expect teams to break the game, stop it with fouls and give them a chance to get stable.”
Battering each other to a scoreless draw at the half, the match seemed destined to be equal until Callum Schorah gave the Revs the lead in the 55th. As soon as they went down, Appalachian responded by putting the pressure on the Revs, but had missed chances all night.
Like a sword without a tip, AFC’s attack would slash their way through the Georgia defense but could not finish the job. In the end, their rescue would come from a set piece.
When the home team was awarded a penalty in the 86th, captain and holding midfielder Dennis Bates was sent to the spot. Bates’ shot was deflected by keeper Sebastian Doppelhofer, but the ball took a favorable bounce off the crossbar and into the back of the net.
“He’s our designated penalty taker for his mentality more than anything else. He took two penalties in a penalty shootout in the national tournament this past fall for his for his college team and scored both, and that takes a lot of nerve,” Parker said. “In those moments, you need character, you need skill, you need technique. It wasn’t the greatest penalty, keeper made a good effort, but he scored and that’s what Dennis has been doing. He’s been coming up with the goods when we really need him to with his leadership, with his character, with his drive and that’s why he’s our captain.”
While dropping points is never ideal, Parker said taking four points off the reigning conference champions was a good sign for the Black and Gold. However, being held to a draw kept both teams from taking the lead in the standings.
The Black and Gold will return to play on Saturday, June 11, for another clash with major standings implications when they take on LSA Athletico Lanier — another of the four teams tied for first in the division.
