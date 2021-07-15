CARROLLTON, Ga. — All seasons must end, and Appalachian FC's ended in a 2-1 loss in the first round of the NPSL playoffs against Georgia Storm SA on Wednesday, July 14.
It was the third time the two clubs faced off this season, with a scoreless draw and an AFC (4-2-4) marking the previous two occasions. However, the playoff game would be the first in club history for Appalachian, and they had to play it on the road.
Georgia (5-3-2) were the first to get on the scoresheet with an Andrew Carleton penalty making it 1-0 in only the third minute. However, it did not take long for AFC to return the favor, as Angelo Fabricio leveld the game with his own shot from the spot in the 16th.
Staying level through the first half, both teams were hoping for a dagger goal to secure their season's continuation and for one of them it came in the 68th minute. Wilfried Kamdem Tchoupa scored what turned out to be the game winner to the joy of the home fans, and the despair of the black and gold.
Unable to turn the tide, Appalachian FC's memorable debut season came to an end. However, the club will have one last chance to say thanks to the fans when they welcome Chattanooga FC to the Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex for a send-off exhibition game on Wednesday, July 21.
