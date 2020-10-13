BOONE – App State women’s soccer suffered a 1-0 decision on Sunday afternoon against Georgia Southern at Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex.
The Apps fall to 2-7-1 and 2-5 in Sun Belt action while the Eagles improve to 2-6 and 2-4 in league play.
An early goal in the fourth minute of the contest was the difference with Marcela Montoya scoring for the visitors to give Georgia Southern the 1-0 edge. Neither team had a shot on goal for the rest of the first period, giving the Eagles the edge going into the break.
App State totaled nine shots on the day with some clean looks at the net, which came in the second half.
Olivia Cohen (Atlanta, Ga./Lakeside) and Izzi Wood (Hickory, N.C./Hickory) had perfect opportunities to tie up the contest as Wood’s shot was blocked in the box before Cohen had an attempt that hit the crossbar.
Wood had another great chance to knot things up in the match in the 70th minute, but the attempt was saved by Sarah Story.
Georgia Southern held on for the rest of the match to seal the win and split the season series.
Kerry Eagleston (Winston-Salem, N.C./West Forsyth) played her 28th straight match between the posts playing all 90 minutes and stopping a shot. Wood and Mumu Guisasola (Miami, Fla./Our Lady of Lourdes Academy) led the way with two shot attempts, while App held a 9-5 lead in shots.
The Mountaineers also posted a 6-1 advantage in corner kicks.
Appalachian will travel to Alabama to face Troy at 5 p.m. on Oct. 16 before facing South Alabama at 1 p.m. on Oct. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.