NEW ORLEANS — The Sun Belt Conference released the 2021-22 women's basketball conference schedule on Wednesday, July 28.
The Mountaineers will play a 16-game schedule that consists of eight home and eight away contests, while the league slate will start on Dec. 30.
App State will hit the road to begin conference action when it travels to Alabama to face South Alabama on Dec. 30 and the defending Sun Belt Tournament champions, Troy, on New Year's Day.
Jan. 6 is the home opener, when Georgia State travels to the High Country, while archrival Georgia Southern concludes the weekend two days later in the Holmes Center.
App State will hit the road to Arkansas for the first time in two seasons when it faces Arkansas State (Jan. 13) and Little Rock (Jan. 15).
Returning home the following week, the Apps will host the Sun Belt Tournament runner-up in Louisiana (Jan. 20) and Louisiana-Monroe (Jan. 22) before ending the three-game homestand against Coastal Carolina on Jan. 26.
The Mountaineers will then play four consecutive contests on the road, beginning with the Chanticleers in Conway on Jan. 29. The Black and Gold will play Texas-Arlington (Feb. 5), Georgia Southern (Feb. 10) and Georgia State (Feb. 12) before the bye week to end the long road trip.
Closing out the season are three straight home games. The Mountaineers will face Texas State (Feb. 19) followed by showdowns against Troy (Feb. 24) and South Alabama (Feb. 26) to conclude the regular season.
The season will conclude with all 12 teams competing in the 2022 Sun Belt Women's Basketball Championship at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Fla., from Wednesday, March 2, to Monday, March 7.
During the conference regular season, conference games will primarily be played on Thursdays and Saturdays between Thursday, Dec. 30, and Saturday, Feb. 26. In the Sun Belt Women's Basketball Championship, the top four teams will earn byes to the quarterfinals, which will be played on Friday, March 4.
The remaining eight teams will open the tournament with a quadruple header on Wednesday, March 2, with games tipping from 11:30 a.m. ET to 7:30 p.m. ET. The semifinals are set for Sunday, March 6, at 11:30 a.m. ET and 2 p.m. ET, with the final slated for 1 p.m. ET on Monday, March 7. All tournament games will be available on ESPN+, with the championship game to be televised on ESPNU.
App State is coming off a 15-12 season and a 10-8 for its second winning season in the past three years. The Mountaineers advanced to the Sun Belt Tournament semifinals for the second time in the same span.
Game times will be announced at a later date, as will any non-conference matchups.
