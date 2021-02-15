BOONE — It was a weekend of highs and lows for the Appalachian State University tennis team, as the Mountaineers beat Western Carolina only to fall short against eleventh-ranked Duke the following day.
The Mountaineers returned to action after a two-week layoff, having opened their season in a losing effort to the North Carolina State Wolfpack on Jan. 31.
App was nearly perfect against Western Carolina at the Deer Valley Racquet Club on Saturday, Feb. 13, going 6-1 in singles and then sweeping the Catamounts in doubles play.
Sandra Anglesjö and Ksenia Aleshina started the match off in doubles with a 6-1 win over Anna Uljanov and Julia Pezzuco on Court No. 2. App State clinched the doubles point when Helena Figueras and Virginia Poggi dealt Carli Deehr and Antonella Benavides a 6-2 defeat as the third tandem.
The Mountaineers swept all three doubles matches as the duo of María José Zacarias and Teodora Sevo topped Kata Foldeak and Jacy Smith, 6-1.
Sevo continued her solid day with a second victory over Smith, 6-3, 6-2 as the No. 2 in the lineup.
Aleshina gave the Apps a 3-0 advantage when she downed Uljanov in a come-from-behind three-set win. The freshman fell in the first set followed by 7-5 and 6-1 victories in the second and third frames, respectively.
After Zacarias fell in a hard-fought three-set match as the No. 1, Anglesjö clinched the contest with her convincing 6-1, 6-0 triumph against Deehr. Poggi and Figueras continued App State's momentum with a pair of straight-set wins. Poggi won her match, 6-3, 6-3, over Hoda Habib, while Figueras ended the day with a 6-0, 6-1 showing over Benavides.
The next day, App headed to the Sheffield Indoor Tennis Center in Durham to face the nationally-ranked Duke Blue Devils, losing 7-0.
App State trailed 1-0 after the Blue Devils captured the doubles point with wins on Courts 1 and 2. The No. 3 doubles match of Figueras /Poggi and Hannah Zhao/Ema Lazic went unfinished.
The Apps faced a Duke singles lineup that features five student-athletes who are ranked. Duke claimed all six singles contests in straight sets for the victory.
Now at 1-2, the Mountaineers will look to bounce back Tuesday, Feb. 16, on the road against the current top-ranked team in the nation, the North Carolina Tar Heels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.