BOONE — Appalachian State baseball is at the top of the Sun Belt East Division standings after taking two wins in three games against Georgia State April 9-11.
With Jason Cornatzer starting the first game of the series, the Mountaineers found themselves down 2-0 in the top of the fifth inning. App's Bailey Welch blasted a two-run homer to tie the game in the bottom of the fifth, before Robbie Young sent Luke Drumheller and Kendall McGowan home in the sixth to secure the 4-2 win.
In his first win of the season, Cornatzer pitched 2.2 innings, recorded four strikeouts and allowed no runs.
The next two games would be played as a double-header on Sunday, April 11, where the Mountaineers would clinch the series before dropping the third game.
The Mountaineers had to pull off another comeback in the second game of the series, when the Panthers took a 5-3 lead in the sixth after a grand slam. The Mountaineers answered immediately when Alex Leshock smashed his first career home run with Hayden Cross on base to tie the game for the Mountaineers, before Drumheller sent Welch home for a 6-5 lead.
McGowan also blasted a two-run homer in the seventh, which proved to be the clincher with a first career save from Andrew Terrell for an 8-7 win.
After winning two games via comeback, App would be on the receiving end of one in the series finale. After building up a 12-6 lead heading into the ninth inning, App crumbled as the Panthers piled up nine runs in the top of the ninth. App had a chance for their single-frame comeback, but couldn't hold on and fell 15-13.
Sitting at 13-14 with a 6-3 conference record, the Mountaineers have split their four games in April 2-2. App takes a five-game break from conference play after the series win over Georgia State, before returning to Sun Belt action against Troy on the road on April 23.
