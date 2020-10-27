BOONE — After a performance that included career highs as both a passer and runner, App State quarterback Zac Thomas has been named an Offensive Player of the Week by the Sun Belt Conference.
Thomas and South Alabama receiver Kawaan Baker were both recognized by the Sun Belt for their offensive performances. Additionally, Thomas made the Davey O’Brien Award’s “Great 8” quarterbacks list for Week 8, and the CFB Focus account on Twitter had Thomas leading the nation in Week 8 with a QBR score of 98.4.
Thomas tied his career high of four touchdown passes and rushed for a career-high of 82 yards, thanks in part to a 60-yard touchdown run, in a 45-17 win against Arkansas State on ESPN Oct. 22.
Thomas completed his first eight passes and finished with 16 completions on 23 attempts for 216 yards. He had touchdown throws of 46, 5, 16 and 20 yards.
As a runner, Thomas’ 82 yards came on seven official attempts. His 60-yard score doubled as the second-longest run of his career, behind a 62-yard touchdown at Arkansas State in 2018.
On Oct. 22, in a third-and-14 situation, Thomas sprinted up the middle for a big gain, made a hard right cut near the Arkansas State 35, maneuvered around a Malik Williams block that occupied two defenders and stayed in bounds along the sideline before executing a Superman-style dive into the front-right pylon.
