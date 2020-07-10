MADISON — One of App State's non-conference games against a Power 5 program in 2020 has been canceled, as Wisconsin's conference, the Big Ten, announced on July 9 that its programs would only play conference games this season.
The Sept. 19 game at the 80,321-seat Camp Randall Stadium in Madison is the first date to change in the Mountaineers' 2020 schedule, which is at risk of additional cancellations or delays due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and associated state government restrictions.
In a statement to media, App State Athletic Director Doug Gillin said the Big Ten decision would also affect the schedule for the Mountaineer volleyball team. Separately, the ACC's announcement that Olympic sports would be delayed until at least Sept. 1 would also impact App State schedules, he said.
"COVID-19 has caused very difficult decisions to be made throughout intercollegiate athletics," Gillin said. "We are disappointed that our student-athletes will not have the opportunity to play at Wisconsin in 2020. We are working to best position our football program for the upcoming season."
Speaking to media on July 9, App State head football coach Shawn Clark acknowledged the uncertainty about the 2020 season.
"We’ll keep our fingers crossed the season starts on time," Clark said. "We have a plan for an Aug. 6 start, we have a plan for a September start, we have a plan for an October start. We have a counter in case it’s a spring start."
The Mountaineer's first game is currently scheduled at home vs. non-conference Morgan State of the MEAC on Sept. 5, followed by a scheduled rematch with the ACC's Wake Forest — which narrowly beat App State in Boone in 2017 — in Winston-Salem on Sept. 11.
A final non-conference game against UMass is scheduled at Kidd Brewer on Sept. 26. The remaining eight games on the 2020 schedule are Sun Belt conference games.
The Wisconsin cancellation is not just a lost chance for App State to defeat a Power 5 opponent, as it did twice in 2019. It could also result in lost revenue for App State's Athletics Office, which expected to earn $1.25 million as part of the "guarantee game."
