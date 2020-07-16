BOONE — The Morgan State Bears won't be coming to Boone to open App State's football season on Sept. 5, as its conference, the MEAC, announced on July 16 that all fall athletics have been suspended due to COVID-19, according to ESPN.
The home opener marks the second non-conference game on the Mountaineers' schedule to be canceled due to the virus.
App State’s Sept. 19 game at Wisconsin was canceled when the Big Ten announced on July 9 that its programs would only play conference games this season.
Two other non-conference games remain on the Mountaineers' schedule: an away game at the ACC’s Wake Forest on Sept. 11 and a home game versus UMass on Sept. 26. The remaining eight games on the 2020 schedule are Sun Belt conference games.
