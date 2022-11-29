BOONE, NC — On Tuesday, Nov. 29, fifth-year Appalachian State running back Camerun People announced on Twitter that he has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. As a result, Peoples will not return for the Mountaineers next fall.

"App Nation, what a journey it's been," People's post declares. "From the first day I stepped foot in this amazing town of Boone I knew this was the place I wanted to be! You took me in with open arms and treated me like family. You've cheered me on when I've been at my best, and supported me at my worst! To all the fans of App Nation, I am extremely grateful for all the love you've shown."

