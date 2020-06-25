BOONE — App State Wrestling had 22 student-athletes make the 2019-20 Southern Conference Academic Honor Roll that was released on June 25.
That total contributed to the Mountaineers posting a semester GPA of 3.45, the best recorded mark in program history. This was during a year in which they went 9-3 with a school-record six NCAA qualifiers, including all four NCAA qualifiers who were products of North Carolina high schools.
With the Mountaineers posting the second-highest total in the league, head coach JohnMark Bentley’s program was highlighted by five wrestlers who made the list for the Commissioner’s Medal that is awarded to student-athletes who attain a GPA of 3.8 or higher at the conclusion of the spring semester. The five wrestlers were Matt Zovistoski, Thomas Flitz, Will Formato, Brett Mordecai and Joshua Spurlin. Zovistoski, Flitz and Formato were named NWCA Division I Scholar All-Americans in late April, while the other two Commissioner’s Medal recipients were true freshmen who redshirted in 2019-20. It was the third career NWCA Division I Scholar All-American honor for Zovistoski.
Since the spring season was canceled, the usual participation requirement for all honorees to compete in at least one-half of their teams’ competitions was modified for this year only to include projected starters and key contributors. Additionally, the student-athletes must have successfully completed at least three semesters at their institutions, making true freshmen and first-year transfers ineligible for inclusion.
All five of the honored wrestlers from App State posted at least 18 individual victories during the 2019-20 season and registered cumulative GPAs above a 3.3 — highlighted by Formato’s 3.76 as a redshirt freshman pursuing a management degree.
The Mountaineers’ cumulative GPA of 3.11 as a team for the 2019-20 academic year following the 2020 spring semester was the highest in recorded history for the program. The student-athletes achieved a 3.45 GPA for the spring semester, which is also the team’s best recorded mark in program history. This comes during a year in which the Mountaineers went 9-3 with a school-record six NCAA qualifiers, including all four NCAA qualifiers who were products of North Carolina high schools.
In addition to those five student-athletes, the other honor roll members for 2019-20 were, in alphabetical order: Christian Beach, Barrett Blakely, Cody Bond, Anthony Brito, Michael Burchell, Paul Carson, Sean Carter, Garrett Church, Mason Fiscella, Giuseppi Inserra, Tyler Kellison, Cary Miller, Ramon Rodriguez, Demazio Samuel, Caleb Smith, De’Andre Swinson-Barr and Tim Warren.
