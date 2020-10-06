CONWAY, S.C. — App State women’s soccer fell to Coastal Carolina in double overtime, 1-0, on Sunday afternoon at CCU Soccer Stadium.
The Mountaineers fall to 2-5-2 and 2-3 in Sun Belt action while Coastal Carolina moves to 3-1 overall and in league play.
Five of App State’s eight shots were on goal but was unable to find the back of the net. Kaitlyn Little posted three shot attempts on the day, including one in the 82nd minute of the contest that was on target, but Ky Hudson made the stop to keep the contest tied.
Coastal scored the game-winning goal in the second overtime when Mackenzie Gibbs tallied the score to give the hosts the win with 52 seconds left in the contest.
Kerry Eagleston played 110 minutes between the posts while making four saves. Lauren Murphy was the other Mountaineer with multiple shots as both of her attempts were on target.
App State returns to action on Oct. 8 in Atlanta at 5 p.m. against Georgia State.
