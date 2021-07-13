BOONE — App State women's soccer announced a full 2021 schedule on Tuesday, July 13.
App State will host nine matches highlighted by contests against in-state foes, Wake Forest and Charlotte. The Mountaineers will also have the always formidable Sun Belt slate.
"It's exciting to be back this fall with a full schedule," Head coach Sarah Strickland said in a statement. "The Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex is ready to host fans for the 2021 season, and we cannot wait to welcome everyone to the stadium. If you are in Miami for the football game, we hope you stay for our match at FIU on that Sunday. Go Mountaineers!"
The Mountaineers will have a pair of preseason contests against UNC-Greensboro on Aug. 8 at home before making the short trip to ETSU a week later in the final tune-up before the regular season.
Opening up the 2021 campaign is a road affair against UNC-Asheville on Thursday, Aug. 19 followed by the home opener against UNC-Charlotte on Aug. 22. Before hosting three straight matches, App State will face Winthrop on the road on Aug. 25.
Wrapping up the August schedule is the start of a three-match homestand against USC Upstate on Aug. 29. The Apps will then welcome College of Charleston (Sept. 2) and the Demon Deacons (Sept. 5) to wrap up the longest home stretch of the season.
Appalachian's Sept. 9 matchup against Wofford on the road begins a string of four consecutive contests away from home. App State closes out the non-conference portion of the schedule on Sept. 12 against FIU.
The Black and Gold begin Sun Belt action on the road as they will face Georgia Southern on Sept. 16 and Coastal Carolina on Sept. 19. Georgia State (Sept. 26) and South Alabama (Sept. 30) will make the trip to the High Country for the first home showdowns in league competition.
Three of the following four conference matches are on the road, starting with Troy on Oct. 7. After hosting Texas State three days later, the Mountaineers hit the road for the final time of the regular season to face ULM (Oct. 15) and Arkansas State (Oct. 17). App State concludes the regular season at home against Louisiana (Oct. 21) and Little Rock (Nov. 1)
The Sun Belt Tournament will take place Nov. 1-8 in Foley, Ala.
"We would like to thank App Nation for their patience, support, and belief over the last 16 months," Strickland stated. "We are ready for Aug. 3 to bring our veterans and newcomers to the field for our first training session."
The 2021 Appalachian State women's soccer schedule can be found at www.appstatesports.com/sports/womens-soccer/schedule.
