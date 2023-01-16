The App State women's and men's basketball squads both won their respective games on Saturday, Jan. 14 — but in very difference fashions.

The Mountaineer ladies matched their highest scoring total ever in a Sun Belt Conference in a 96-88 win against Georgia Southern, while the men's team won 58-45 over Troy — allowing the fewest number of points by any men's team in the Sun Belt since 2015.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.