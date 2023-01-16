The App State women's and men's basketball squads both won their respective games on Saturday, Jan. 14 — but in very difference fashions.
The Mountaineer ladies matched their highest scoring total ever in a Sun Belt Conference in a 96-88 win against Georgia Southern, while the men's team won 58-45 over Troy — allowing the fewest number of points by any men's team in the Sun Belt since 2015.
First up on Saturday afternoon was the women's game away in Statesboro, Georgia, where App State got at least 15 points from all five starters in the road win Saturday against a Georgia Southern team that took the floor with an 11-3 record.
With the score tied at 75 entering the fourth quarter, the Mountaineers (7-10, 3-3) limited Georgia Southern to 13 points over the final 10 minutes and turned a tie game with 7:45 remaining into a 92-80 advantage thanks to a 12-0 run over the next five minutes.
Starters accounted for every App State point as the Mountaineers went 11-for-21 from 3-point range and 21-for-28 from the line while shooting 50 percent from the field.
"I'm extremely proud of our group," App State head coach Angel Elderkin said. "I thought we showed a tremendous amount of fight, specifically in that fourth quarter just locking in defensively and holding a tough Georgia Southern team on their home court to 13 points. Just really great effort where it's hard to really put your finger on one thing. I think the team is coming together and playing well right now."
Janay Sanders scored a career-high 26 points, and Emily Carver fell one point shy of her career high in a 21-point outing that included 10 rebounds for her second double-double in the last five games. Faith Alston tied her season high of 18 points, matched her career high of seven assists and grabbed six rebounds.
Brooke Bigott also filled up the stat sheet with 16 points, seven rebounds and five steals, while A'Lea Gilbert contributed 15 points with six rebounds.
The 96 points equaled App State's output from a 96-81 league win at Troy on Jan. 28, 2016 — the Mountaineers' second season in the Sun Belt. The last time App State scored more points in a win against a Division I opponent was early in the 2010-11 season, when App State had 98, 100 and 99 points in consecutive victories against Gardner-Webb, Elon and UNC-Asheville.
Bigott, Carver, Sanders and Gilbert were a combined 10 of 12 from 3-point range, as Carver went 5 of 6 and Bigott was 3 of 4. App State last shot better than 50 percent from 3-point range while reaching double figures in made 3s in an 81-78 win against Georgia Southern two seasons ago.
Bigott's offensive rebound set up a tie-breaking 3-pointer from Sanders with 7:16 remaining, and Bigott doubled the lead on a 3-pointer assisted by Alston to push App State ahead 86-80 with 5:50 left. Two layups from Sanders, sandwiched around a Georgia Southern turnover, increased the margin to double figures before Bigott recorded a steal and Taylor Lewis blocked a shot to extend the Eagles' scoring drought.
Another turnover by the Eagles (11-4, 3-3) preceded two free throws by Alston for a 12-point lead with less than three minutes remaining. Georgia Southern cut its deficit to 92-88 with 1:04 left, but Alston drilled a pull-up jumper with 39 seconds left and Carver stole a pass nine seconds later to help seal the 96-88 win.
The Mountaineers led by as many as 11 points in the first half before Georgia Southern rallied to take a 55-53 lead into the break. Neither team increased the margin to more than four points in the second half until App State's decisive 12-0 run.
Back in Boone that evening, App State men's basketball put forth a fierce defense effort to earn a 58-45 win over first-place Troy.
The Mountaineers (10-9, 3-3 SBC) allowed only 45 points, which were the fewest in a league game since 2015, when App State defeated ULM, 68-43. In both of these contests, App's opponent held the first-place standing in the Sun Belt.
After Terence Harcum tied the game with a 3-pointer six minutes through the first half, the Mountaineers led the rest of the way.
App State held the Trojans (12-7, 4-2 SBC) to a four-minute scoring drought from the 15-minute mark to the 11-minute timestamp of the first half, halting the visiting team to eight points in the first eight minutes of play.
Minutes later, the Black & Gold did not let the Trojans score in the last five minutes of the first half.
App State's offense began to click in the second half, making the score 42-35 with 7:34 left in the game. At that point, the lead would not go below seven for the rest of the contest.
The No. 1 team in the conference for field goal percentage defense proved itself yet again, holding Troy to 26.7% shooting, and 16.1% from downtown.
Offensively, Harcum led the way with 15 points, including an 8-9 performance from the free-throw line.
Donovan Gregory scored in double-figures for the 50th time in his career, adding 11 points, four rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block.
Justin Abson blocked two shots, increasing his freshman total to 41, the 13th-highest tally in the country. Abson also had seven points, eight rebounds and two assists.
Xavion Brown put on a great showing in his first start of the season, scoring eight points and grabbing a career-high seven rebounds from the guard position. He also assisted three shots in the most minutes the junior has ever played (33:49).
The Mountaineer women return to action Thursday, Jan. 19 at home against Southern Miss and then remain in Boone for a Saturday, Jan. 21 game against Coastal Carolina.
The App State men's team hits the road next week for a Thursday night rematch at Coastal Carolina before visiting Old Dominion on Saturday.
